William Hill slashes odds of British "In" vote in EU referendum to 1/5, shortest to date -
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

William Hill slashes odds of British "In" vote in EU referendum to 1/5, shortest to date -

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - William Hill cut its odds of Britons voting to remain in the European Union in a June 23 referendum to 1/5, the lowest level to date and indicating an implied probability of 83 percent, a spokesman said.

“William Hill have slashed their odds for a ‘Remain’ vote in the EU Referendum to their shortest level,” a spokesman said.

“We are now offering 1/5 Remain,” the spokesman added.

As polls have given sharply different pictures of public opinion, many investors are watching betting odds closely. Odds have consistently indicated a high probability of an “In” vote in the referendum. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
