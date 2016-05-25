Betting odds indicate 83 pct probability of Britain voting to stay in EU - Betfair

* For a graphic of betting odds: tmsnrt.rs/1Ke31HF

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Betting odds on Wednesday indicated an 82.6 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in the European Union in a June 23 referendum, according to Betfair.

The implied probability of an “In” vote has increased by about 12 percentage points in the past week and a half, according to Betfair odds.

While odds have consistently indicated an In vote, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote.