June 13, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Betting odds indicate 67 pct chance of In vote in Britain's EU referendum- Betfair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union fell to 67 percent on Monday, down more than 10 percentage points from last week, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair.

The implied probability of an In vote on June 23 fell to around 70 percent on Saturday after an opinion poll by ORB for The Independent newspaper showed the "Leave" camp was 10 points ahead of "Remain".

While betting odds have consistently indicated an "In" victory in the referendum, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
