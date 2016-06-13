Bookmaker William Hill offers shortest ever odds on "Out" vote in EU referendum

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday it was offering its shortest ever odds on the chances of a vote to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum.

"Political punters betting with William Hill that the EU Referendum will produce a 'Leave/Brexit' outcome have forced the odds down to their shortest level since the date of the vote was confirmed back in February," William Hill spokesman Graham Sharpe said.

William Hill was offering odds of 7/4, or a 36 percent implied probability, for a bet on an Out vote. It was offering odds of 4/9 for a bet on an In vote, or an implied probability of 69 percent.