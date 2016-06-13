FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bookmaker William Hill offers shortest ever odds on "Out" vote in EU referendum
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Bookmaker William Hill offers shortest ever odds on "Out" vote in EU referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday it was offering its shortest ever odds on the chances of a vote to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum.

"Political punters betting with William Hill that the EU Referendum will produce a 'Leave/Brexit' outcome have forced the odds down to their shortest level since the date of the vote was confirmed back in February," William Hill spokesman Graham Sharpe said.

William Hill was offering odds of 7/4, or a 36 percent implied probability, for a bet on an Out vote. It was offering odds of 4/9 for a bet on an In vote, or an implied probability of 69 percent.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.