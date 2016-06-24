FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Opel says supports UK remaining in the European Economic Area
June 24, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Opel says supports UK remaining in the European Economic Area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - General Motors' European arm Opel said on Friday it was important for its Vauxhall division that Britain remain part of the European Economic Area even after its exit from the European Union.

"It is also important that business continues to benefit from the free movement of goods and people during this period, " Opel said in a statement. "We fully support the UK remaining part of the European Economic Area."

The European Economic Area specifies that membership is open to members states of the European Union or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland, Norway and Iceland. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

