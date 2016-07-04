FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, responding to UK plan, says taxes in EU should be fair
July 4, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Germany, responding to UK plan, says taxes in EU should be fair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Taxes set in the European Union's internal market should be fair, a spokesman for Germany's finance ministry said on Monday when asked about reports that British finance minister George Osborne plans to cut corporation tax to less than 15 percent.

"We have noted this," German finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said of the report about Osborne's plans.

"It is clear that it is the (German) government's aim that the issue of taxes is dealt with in a fair way in the single market," he said, adding that Berlin was waiting to see whether Osborne would present his plans to European finance ministers.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
