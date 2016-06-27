FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne rules himself out of race to succeed PM Cameron -Times
June 27, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

UK's Osborne rules himself out of race to succeed PM Cameron -Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne, in an article published in the Times newspaper, has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, British media reported on Monday

“It isn’t in my nature to do things by half-measure, and I fought the referendum campaign with everything I’ve got. I believed in this cause and fought hard for it,” Osborne wrote, according to a portion of the Times article tweeted by a BBC journalist.

“So it is clear that while I completely accept the result, I am not the person to provide the unity my party needs at this time.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toni Reinhold

