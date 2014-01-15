FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's finance minister says EU treaties not fit for purpose
January 15, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's finance minister says EU treaties not fit for purpose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday the legal treaties that dictate how the European Union is run were not fit for purpose and should be changed, saying he was determined his country would reshape its EU ties.

“The European Treaties are not fit for purpose,” Osborne told a conference in London. “They didn’t anticipate a European Union where some countries would pursue dramatically deeper integration than others. Instead of make-do-and-mend, we should make the Treaties fit for purpose.”

