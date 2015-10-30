FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne to give more detail on EU renegotiations next week in Berlin
October 30, 2015

UK's Osborne to give more detail on EU renegotiations next week in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Friday he will give more details on the country’s bid to renegotiate its membership of the European Union during a visit to Berlin next week.

Britain is seeking to renegotiate its membership of the EU before a referendum that Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold by the end of 2017.

Cameron has previously said that he will spell out his proposals for changing Britain’s relationship with the 28-member bloc next month. (Reporting By William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

