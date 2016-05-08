UK homeowners face significant hit from Brexit - Osborne

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that house prices and the cost of mortgages would face a significant hit if voters decided to leave the European Union in a referendum in June.

A new finance ministry report on the short-term effects of a so-called Brexit on Britain’s economy will look at the implications of an “Out” vote on the country’s housing market, Osborne said in an interview on ITV television.

The report will be published in the next few weeks, Osborne said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)