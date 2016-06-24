FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's Osborne says G7 c.banks have taken steps for market liquidity
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

UK's Osborne says G7 c.banks have taken steps for market liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister George Osborne said central banks from the Group of Seven economic powers have taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity in financial markets after the shock of Britain's decision to leave the EU.

"G7 central banks have taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity and to support (the) functioning of markets," Osborne wrote on Twitter.

He also said he had discussed the market consequences of Britain's decision to leave the European Union with his G7 colleagues. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.