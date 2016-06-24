UK's Osborne says G7 c.banks have taken steps for market liquidity

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister George Osborne said central banks from the Group of Seven economic powers have taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity in financial markets after the shock of Britain's decision to leave the EU.

"G7 central banks have taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity and to support (the) functioning of markets," Osborne wrote on Twitter.

He also said he had discussed the market consequences of Britain's decision to leave the European Union with his G7 colleagues. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by William Schomberg)