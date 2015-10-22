FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne: we want fair EU deal for all, not just for City
October 22, 2015

UK's Osborne: we want fair EU deal for all, not just for City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain is not trying to obtain a special deal for the City of London as it renegotiates the terms of its European Union membership, but does want a fair deal for all non-euro zone members, finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.

Osborne said Britain’s fellow EU members had accepted the principle of a renegotiation and of a change in Britain’s relationship with the bloc, and that discussions with the EU Commission and Council were now moving into a technical phase.

The Conservative government has pledged to negotiate better terms for Britain and then hold a referendum by the end of 2017 on whether to stay in the union or leave. (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by David Milliken)

