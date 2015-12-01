UK's Osborne: No need to delay EU referendum if reform talks go well

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said that a planned referendum on the country’s membership of the European Union should not be delayed if a renegotiation of Britain’s ties to the bloc produces a positive outcome.

Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking to reform Britain’s relationship with the EU before holding an in/out referendum by the end of 2017.

“If we get a good deal that we feel we can recommend to the British people, there’s no point waiting, is there?” Osborne told a committee of lawmakers.

He also said there was no obstacle to holding the referendum in the second half of 2017, when it holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, if it needed to. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William James; editing by Andy Bruce)