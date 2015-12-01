FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne: No need to delay EU referendum if reform talks go well
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne: No need to delay EU referendum if reform talks go well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said that a planned referendum on the country’s membership of the European Union should not be delayed if a renegotiation of Britain’s ties to the bloc produces a positive outcome.

Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking to reform Britain’s relationship with the EU before holding an in/out referendum by the end of 2017.

“If we get a good deal that we feel we can recommend to the British people, there’s no point waiting, is there?” Osborne told a committee of lawmakers.

He also said there was no obstacle to holding the referendum in the second half of 2017, when it holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, if it needed to. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William James; editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.