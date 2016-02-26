FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne: Sterling's fall a reminder EU referendum is 'no parlour game' - BBC
February 26, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne: Sterling's fall a reminder EU referendum is 'no parlour game' - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sterling’s decline this week is reminder that the outcome of Britain’s referendum on its membership of the European Union will have real economic consequences, finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

“You’ve seen the value of the pound fall and it reminds us all that this is not some political parlour game,” Osborne told BBC News.

“This is about people’s jobs and their livelihoods and their living standards and in my judgement, as chancellor, leaving the EU would represent a profound economic shock for our country.”

Osborne is attending a meeting of finance ministers from Group of 20 nations in Shanghai.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Costas Pitas

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
