FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne: "real money" leaving economy over Brexit fears -BBC
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

UK's Osborne: "real money" leaving economy over Brexit fears -BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Recent sharp falls in sterling and British stock markets represent “real money” leaving Britain’s economy because of fears about its future in Europe, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

Osborne added that Britain had no economic plan to fall back on if it leaves the European Union and repeated his warning that taxes would have to go up and government spending down.

“This isn’t warnings just from a Conservative chancellor, this is real money out there in the real world and this is the irreversible decision we face next Thursday,” he told BBC radio. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.