Brexit effect already evident in financial markets - UK'S Osborne
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 15, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Brexit effect already evident in financial markets - UK'S Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASHFORD, England, June 15 (Reuters) - The effect of a possible British exit from the European Union is already evident in financial markets, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

“It’s a lose-lose situation for British families and we should not risk it. If you doubt it, look what’s happening on the financial markets,” Osborne said in a speech in Ashford, southeast England.

“The economic uncertainty that the ‘Leave’ campaign carelessly insist won’t be caused is already being seen.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

