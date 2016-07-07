FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment banks tell UK's Osborne they will help London after Brexit vote
July 7, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Investment banks tell UK's Osborne they will help London after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Major investment banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan said they would work to help London remain a top centre for international finance, in a joint statement on Thursday with British finance minister George Osborne.

"Britain's decision to leave the EU clearly presents economic challenges which we are determined to work together to meet," the statement said.

"Today we met and agreed that we would work together to build on all this with a common aim to help London retain its position as the leading international financial centre."

Senior executives from Standard Chartered, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, as well as from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, met Osborne and signed the statement. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

