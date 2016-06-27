FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

UK's Osborne says will lay out party leadership stance soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne, once the favourite to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, said he would clarify whether he would run for leadership of the Conservative Party this week after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

“There have been questions about the future of the Conservative Party and I will address my role within that in the coming days”, he told reporters at a news conference in London.

Osborne was one of the main campaigners seeking to keep Britain in the EU. (Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
