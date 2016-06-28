FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK finance minister Osborne says crucial to provide fiscal stability
June 28, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

UK finance minister Osborne says crucial to provide fiscal stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said it was key that Britain provided fiscal stability in the wake of the decision to exit the European Union which has seen sterling plunge and markets tumble.

“We are in a prolonged period of economic adjustment in the UK, we are adjusting to life outside the EU and it will not be as economically rosy as life inside the EU,” he told BBC Radio. “I think we can provide a clear plan.” (Reporting by Michael Holden and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
