Britain's "Vote Leave" named lead "Out" campaign for EU referendum
April 13, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Britain's "Vote Leave" named lead "Out" campaign for EU referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Electoral Commission designated “Vote Leave” as the official “Out” campaign on Wednesday, ahead of a referendum on June 23 on whether Britain should remain in the European Union, giving it advantages over rival “Out” organisations.

The main benefits of being the lead campaigner are a higher spending limit of 7 million pounds ($10 million), free distribution of campaign materials to voters, campaign broadcasts and a grant of up to 600,000 pounds to be used for administrative costs. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

