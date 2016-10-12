FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says parliament will get opportunity to debate Brexit
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

UK PM May says parliament will get opportunity to debate Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The idea the British parliament would not get to discuss and debate Brexit is "completely wrong", Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

May has agreed to demands for parliament to debate the government's plans to leave the EU, but has ruled out letting it vote on whether to trigger the formal Brexit procedure.

"The idea that parliament somehow wasn't going to be able to discuss, debate, question ... was frankly completely wrong," May said when asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker whether parliament would get a vote on the government's Brexit plan.

"Parliament is going to have every opportunity to debate this issue." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Elizabeth Piper and William James; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)

