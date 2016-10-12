UK's May always saw parliament playing important Brexit role- spokeswoman

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May always wanted parliament to play "an important role" in Britain's departure from the European Union and her agreement to demands for a "full and transparent" debate in the chamber reflects that, her spokeswoman said.

"We've always said that parliament has an important role to play, and the amendment reflects that," her spokeswoman said.

"But we also believe this should be done in a way that respects the decision of the people of the UK when they voted to leave the EU on 23 June and does not undermine the negotiating position of the government as negotiations are entered into ... after Article 50 has been triggered." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)