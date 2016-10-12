FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

Not possible yet for UK to state detailed EU exit aims -Brexit minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain is not yet in a position to give details of what it wants from negotiations on leaving the European Union beyond its "overarching aims", Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

"We have been pretty clear on the overarching aims. Not the detailed aims. We're not even at the point that that's possible," Davis said in parliament.

"The overarching aims are these: bringing back control of laws to parliament, bringing back control over decisions of immigration to the UK, maintaining the strong security cooperation that we have with the European Union and establishing the freest possible market in goods and services with the European Union and the rest of the world."

He said he wanted a free trade agreement with the EU which is at least as good as the current arrangement and added that warnings banks would cut jobs after the Brexit vote have been proven untrue. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Peter Hobson; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
