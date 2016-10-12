FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK Brexit minister says would be "expensive" to reveal EU exit priorities
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 10 months ago

UK Brexit minister says would be "expensive" to reveal EU exit priorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain cannot reveal its top priorities in upcoming talks with the European Union on leaving the bloc, because doing so would be "expensive" for the government, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

"If you tell your negotiator - you opposite number in negotiation - exactly what your priorities are, exactly what your top priority is, then it will make that top priority extremely expensive," Davis told parliament.

"If you make pre-emptive indications that you are willing to make a concession on something, you actually reduce the value of that concession. So in many, many ways we cannot give details about how we are going to run the negotiation." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.