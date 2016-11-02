FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Builder Persimmon says sales rose after EU referendum
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

Builder Persimmon says sales rose after EU referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's second-biggest housebuilder Persimmon said sales had risen since the vote to leave the EU, rising almost 20 percent in the last few months, the latest builder to shrug off an initial dip in demand in the aftermath of the referendum.

Persimmon, which built over 14,500 homes across much of the country outside central London last year, said the total value of reserved homes for sale after 2016 had increased by 4 percent to 757 million pounds ($926.57 million).

But the builder said it was cautious over buying new land as the result of the June 23 referendum continued to create uncertainty in the British economy.

$1 = 0.8170 pounds Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.