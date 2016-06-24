FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PSA looking at UK price changes in response to Brexit vote
June 24, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

PSA looking at UK price changes in response to Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group said it was looking at changes to its UK pricing as markets react to Brexit, with the pound falling to new lows.

The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, which has no UK manufacturing base, indicated it would likely need to raise prices to defend the profitability of its sales in the country.

"Our teams are looking at different scenarios for price adjustments to our brands' models to respond swiftly to the markets' reaction," a spokesman told Reuters.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely

