a year ago
EU must develop further regardless of British vote - Polish PM
June 22, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

EU must develop further regardless of British vote - Polish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Union must develop further whatever the outcome of Thursday's referendum in Britain on whether to remain in the 28-bloc, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said after a meeting of German and Polish government officials on Wednesday.

"We hope very much that the British want to remain in the EU. But irrespective of the result, our position is clear: the European Union should develop further," Szydlo told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Asked what dangers would arise if Britain voted to leave the EU, Merkel replied: "I don't want to speculate. To repeat what I have often said, I of course want Britain to remain in the EU, but it is a decision for British citizens." (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
