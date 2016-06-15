FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland well prepared for Brexit, finmin says
June 15, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Poland well prepared for Brexit, finmin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Poland is well prepared for the eventuality of Britain voting to leave the European Union next week, and will be able to watch the markets calmly after the referendum, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Wednesday.

Large numbers of Poles live in Britain, and although Polish direct exports to Britain are small compared with trade with Germany, a Brexit could cause major jitters in Europe’s smaller currency markets, analysts have warn.

A key gauge of expected Polish zloty volatility against the euro hit a three-year high on Tuesday, as tensions mounted over the June 23 referendum.

But Szalamacha told a news conference: “We’re well prepared ... We’ve covered around 70 percent of our borrowing needs. We can calmly watch what happens on the markets in June and July.” (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
