CORRECTED-Poland wants EU to be a strong union of sovereign states-PM

(Corrects PM's last name)

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Poland will propose reforms aimed at making the European Union (EU) a strong bloc of sovereign nations, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, after Britain voted to leave the EU.

"The British referendum is a result of crises," Szydlo told a news conference.

"We will propose reforming the EU, to make the union stronger ... Poland's aim is to build a strong, united EU of sovereign nations," she also said. (Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)