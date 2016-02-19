FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's campaign to leave the EU has 2 pct point lead - TNS poll
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 19, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's campaign to leave the EU has 2 pct point lead - TNS poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union has a 2 percentage point lead with 36 percent support, a TNS opinion poll showed on Friday.

The TNS poll showed 34 percent of voters wanted to remain in the bloc, 7 percent would not vote, and 23 percent are undecided.

When those who will not vote are removed from the figures, the leave campaign gets 39 percent support against 36 percent for those who want to remain and 25 percent undecided.

But the pollster said that when respondents were asked what they thought the result of the referendum would be, 38 percent said they thought Britain would remain in the EU and 28 percent said Britain would leave.

The poll of 1,120 people was taken Feb. 11-15. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.