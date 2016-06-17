FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcaster ITV delays publication of British EU opinion poll
June 17, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Broadcaster ITV delays publication of British EU opinion poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said it would delay the publication of an opinion poll on Britain’s European Union referendum that had been planned for Friday.

Both sides in the EU debate put their campaigns on hold on Thursday after the murder of Jo Cox, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party, in northern England.

Several media outlets and pollsters have now delayed publishing new polls ahead of next Thursday’s vote. The most recent polls released prior to the attack had shown the “Out” campaign moving into the lead ahead of the “In” camp. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
