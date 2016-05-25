FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"In" camp keeps almost all its lead ahead of EU vote - Survation poll
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 25, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

"In" camp keeps almost all its lead ahead of EU vote - Survation poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has kept almost all of its lead over the “Leave” camp ahead of next month’s referendum on EU membership, according to a Survation poll for online brokerage group IG published on Wednesday.

The poll showed 44 percent of respondents would vote to stay in the EU compared with 38 percent who would vote to leave.

A previous Survation/IG poll, published on April 27, put Remain ahead of Leave by 45 percent to 38 percent.

Two online opinion polls published on Tuesday showed Britons were evenly split on how they intended to vote. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.