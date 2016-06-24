REFILE-Pope calls for "guarantees" after Brexit for good of UK, continent

(Refiles to change dateline from Rome to aboard the papal plane)

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, June 24 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Friday that Britain's decision to leave the European Union must be followed by "guarantees" for the good of both Britain and countries on the continent.

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane shortly after it left Rome for the Armenian capital, Yerevan, Francis suggested the referendum result had to be respected because it was wanted by the people.

"It was the will expressed by the people and this requires a great responsibility on the part of all of us to guarantee the good of the people of the United Kingdom, as well as the good and co-existence of the European continent," he said.

"This is what I expect," he added. (Reporting by Philip Pullella on papal plane, editing by Steve Scherer)