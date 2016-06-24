FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Portugal banks prepared for Brexit, see more market volatility-assoc
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Portugal banks prepared for Brexit, see more market volatility-assoc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 24 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks have prepared contingencies for Britain's decision to leave the European Union and will ensure normal services to clients, but market volatility and price adjustments are likely to continue, the country's banking association said.

In a statement, the association said it lamented the result of Britain's referendum, which provoked a strong depreciation in banking sector shares across Europe. Stocks in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp slumped 14 percent.

"The banks have naturally prepared themselves for this contingency. The sector will continue to provide all services to its clients - private and companies - with normalcy."

"We have to calmly await the next developments, nurturing hope that the impact can be minimized and that the European Union will manage, with time, to successfully adapt itself to this new setting," the statement said. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.