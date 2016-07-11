FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aberdeen to keep suspension of property fund in place for two more days
July 11, 2016

Aberdeen to keep suspension of property fund in place for two more days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management said on Monday it is to keep the suspension on its 3.2 billion pound ($4.12 billion) UK property fund in place for two more days.

Aberdeen last week cut the value of the fund by 17 percent and imposed a temporary suspension.

While Aberdeen is in a position to lift the suspension now “we believe it is appropriate to allow a further two days for remaining investors to be contacted,” so they are all treated fairly, Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said in a statement.

More than 18 billion pounds in open-ended property funds aimed at retail investors was frozen last week following a tide of redemption requests after Britain voted to leave the European Union. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

