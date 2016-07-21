Aberdeen cuts dilution adjustment on UK property funds

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management has reduced the dilution adjustment on its UK Property fund and UK Property Feeder Unit Trust to 7 percent, it said on Thursday.

The move reduces the hit that investors take for selling out of the fund. Aberdeen said the change reflects a reduction in the volume of redemptions by investors in the last week and the fact its cash balances have risen after it completed a number of property sales.

The asset manager on July 13 lifted the suspension on investors withdrawing money from the funds, after Aberdeen had in common with other property funds suspended such redemptions after Britain voted to leave the European Union. ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)