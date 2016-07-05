Aviva Investors says suspends UK property trust

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the fund arm of insurer Aviva, has suspended its UK Property Trust with immediate effect, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The extraordinary market circumstances, which are impacting the wider industry, have resulted in a lack of immediate liquidity in the Aviva Investors Property Trust. Consequently, we have acted to safeguard the interests of all our investors by suspending dealing in the fund with immediate effect," a spokesman said.

The suspension of the 1.8 billion pound ($2.36 billion) fund comes a day after Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life, suspended its 2.9 billion pound UK real estate fund. ($1 = 0.7624 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)