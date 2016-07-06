FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada Life suspends property funds-investor notice
July 6, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Canada Life suspends property funds-investor notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada Life Limited said on Wednesday it was suspending its property funds, becoming the sixth firm this week to do so.

Canada Life said in a notice to investors seen by Reuters that it was suspending its Canlife Property and Canlife UK Property life and pensions funds with effect from 1400 GMT July 5.

The firm said it made the decision due to "ongoing uncertainty around the pricing of commercial property assets, following the vote to leave the EU, and the recent rise in requests to withdraw...from the property funds". (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

