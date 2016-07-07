FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BMO unit F&C cuts price of 305 mln stg UK Property Fund
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BMO unit F&C cuts price of 305 mln stg UK Property Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The F&C UK Property Fund, run by BMO Global Asset Management, has cut the price of units in its fund by five percent as a result of increased redemption requests after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The 305 million pound ($395.80 million) retail-focused fund has also moved to weekly valuations from monthly and to bid-pricing, which gives investors looking to redeem a less favourable price.

"The level of redemption requests we have recently received and market conditions suggest that investors may place further redemptions; leading to downward pressure on realisable property values," the firm said in a statement on its website, adding the price cut had taken effect from July 6.

BMO GAM is the asset management arm of Bank of Montreal . ($1 = 0.7706 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.