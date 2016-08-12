UK commercial property values fall 3 percent in July- preliminary IPD index

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - UK commercial property values fell 3 percent in July according to preliminary figures for the closely-watched IPD real estate index, index compiler MSCI said on Friday.

Central London values fell by 3.8 percent on the month, MSCI said on its website.

Expectations of a sharper fall in property values led retail investors to flee UK property funds last month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, causing as much as 18 billion pounds ($23.24 billion) in property fund investments to be frozen.

MSCI said on the final index results were delayed due to a technical failure. ($1 = 0.7744 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)