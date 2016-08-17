FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kames says reduces price cut on UK property fund to 8.5 pct
August 17, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

Kames says reduces price cut on UK property fund to 8.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asset manager Kames Capital said it has reduced the fair value adjustment made to its UK property funds as market sentiment in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union begins to improve.

The firm, part of Dutch insurer Aegon, said it had cut the adjustment on its Kames Property Income and Kames Property Income Feeder funds to 8.5 percent from 10 percent on Aug. 16.

"A fair-value pricing adjustment continues to be applied to the direct property portfolio in the expectation of further pricing falls, however property values to date have not fallen as much as initially expected," it said in the statement.

"At the same time, the market has benefited from a general improvement in sentiment," it said, adding it had seen new money enter the funds since July 7, when it had increased the adjustment to 10 percent from an initial 5 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
