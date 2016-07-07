FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
L&G cuts UK property fund value by further 10 pct
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

L&G cuts UK property fund value by further 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management, the fund arm of insurer Legal & General said on Thursday it cut the value of its 2.3 billion sterling ($2.99 billion) UK property fund by a further 10 percent, following a previous 5 percent valuation cut.

Several UK property funds have suspended trading or cut valuations following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"At this time it is still difficult to predict the exact impact of the vote to leave and subsequent market events on commercial property values," LGIM said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7704 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Huw Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
