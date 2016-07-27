FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St James's Place resumes normal pricing on its UK property fund
July 27, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

St James's Place resumes normal pricing on its UK property fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James's Place said on Wednesday it had resumed normal pricing on its 2.6 billion pounds ($3.41 billion) SJP Property Fund as concerns around the outlook for the UK commercial property market start to ebb.

The fund had moved to bid-pricing in the days after Britain's vote to leave the European Union on June 23 amid a rash of redemption requests, effectively forcing sellers of units in the fund to accept a lower price.

The company said it continues to value the fund's assets on a weekly basis, rather than revert to the more usual monthly valuation pending further upswing in market sentiment.

$1 = 0.7623 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise

