FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
City of London office capital values drop 6.1 pct in July -CBRE
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 8, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

City of London office capital values drop 6.1 pct in July -CBRE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Capital values for offices in the City of London dropped 6.1 percent in July from a month earlier, in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, real estate firm CBRE said on Monday.

Capital values for offices in central London and the rest of the UK dropped by 4.1 percent and values for all UK commercial property dropped 3.3 percent, taking year-on-year growth to 0.4 percent, CBRE said in its monthly UK commercial property index.

Capital value refers to the probable price that would have been paid for a property at the date of valuation.

"Capital value growth was always expected to falter at some point during 2016, as global economic uncertainty cast doubt on ... strong growth seen in previous years persisting for much longer," Miles Gibson, Head of Research at CBRE UK, said in a statement.

"The Brexit vote has now crystallised that expectation, though it is not the only driver of it."

Several asset managers suspended UK commercial property funds last month, after the Brexit vote led panicked retail investors to withdraw funds from this illiquid asset class.

Other fund managers cut the value of their funds, though some have since reversed part of that cut in value.

Commercial rental value growth dipped to zero in July from 0.2 percent in June, CBRE said.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.