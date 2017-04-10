FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Acrimonious Brexit could hit European Union's credit rating - S&P
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 4 months ago

Acrimonious Brexit could hit European Union's credit rating - S&P

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - An acrimonious Brexit, in which Britain declines to honour its existing financial obligations could put pressure on the European Union's 'double A' rating, S&P Global said on Monday.

Having recently triggered the EU exit process, Britain's government is facing a request from the European Commission to honour its existing financial obligations, which reportedly could reach 60 billion euros.

S&P said the claims were unlikely to be legally enforceable however, and that the EU's rating could suffer if the UK didn't stump up the money.

"The European Union (AA-Stable/A-1+) ratings could come under pressure in an adverse scenario," S&P said.

"This is because our ratings on the EU are to a certain extent predicated on our expectation that the UK would honour its share of financial obligations to the EU."

It said a non-payment of obligations would not constitute a default by Britain.

The ratings of a handful of multilateral lenders the UK pays into could also come under pressure, S&P Global said.

Multilateral lenders including the European Investment Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, Council of Europe Development Bank, African Development Bank, and Eurofima could all see their ratings reviewed. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.