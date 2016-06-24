FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Moody's says Brexit is a "credit negative" for UK ratings
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Moody's says Brexit is a "credit negative" for UK ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Moody's ratings agency said on Friday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union was "credit negative" for Britain's sovereign ratings and for other issuers in the country.

"This outcome heralds a prolonged period of policy uncertainty that will weigh on the UK's economic and financial performance," it said in a statement.

"Heightened uncertainty will likely dent investment flows and confidence, weighing on the UK's growth prospects - a credit negative for the UK sovereign and other UK debt issuers."

Moody's rates the UK one notch below triple-A with a stable outlook.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.