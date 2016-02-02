FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK referendum on EU could take place in few months - Cameron
February 2, 2016

UK referendum on EU could take place in few months - Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain could hold its European Union membership referendum within “a few months” if other EU countries back a series of proposed changes to the bloc which were announced earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister David Cameron said.

“We have only got now potentially a few months before we hold this referendum if we get this agreement, if it goes through and we name the date for that referendum,” Cameron said.

Earlier, European Council President Donald Tusk presented proposals for keeping Britain in the EU which are due to be discussed by the bloc’s member states later this month.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

