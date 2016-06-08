FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's electoral commission asks to extend EU referendum voter registration
June 8, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Britain's electoral commission asks to extend EU referendum voter registration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s electoral commission asked the government on Wednesday to extend the deadline for voter registration in the EU referendum after the failure of a government website shortly before a midnight deadline stopped some people from applying to vote.

“There will be many people who wanted to register to vote last night and were not able to,” the electoral commission said in a statement.

“The registration deadline is set out in legislation and we have said to the government this morning they should consider options for introducing legislation as soon as possible that would extend the deadline. We would support such a change.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

