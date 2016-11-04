FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK car sales rose around 1 percent in October - preliminary data
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 4, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

UK car sales rose around 1 percent in October - preliminary data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations increased by around 1 percent year-on-year last month, according to preliminary data from an industry body, with overall sales figures appearing to weather any hit from the Brexit vote so far.

Demand has risen every month this year, except in June, driven by strong sales from businesses for fleet cars although some registrations logged after the June 23 referendum will have resulted from purchasing decisions made beforehand.

However, sales to individual buyers have fallen in every month since April, suggesting that the run-up to the vote and the decision to leave the European Union may have hit sentiment among consumers.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will publish full data for October at 0900 GMT.

The SMMT cut its full-year expectations after Brexit but still predicts sales will hit a new record of 2.68 million units in 2016, marginally ahead of the 2.63 million sold in 2015. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.