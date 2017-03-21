EU to decide on relocation of banking body from London before Brexit

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday.

"We need to take this decision relatively quickly, and not to wait for the end of the (Brexit) negotiations, because it takes quite a lot of time of practical preparations for the movement from London to another place," Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)